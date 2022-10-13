Two university students arrested for 'raping' beautician in Dhaka

Crime

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 09:50 pm

Related News

Two university students arrested for 'raping' beautician in Dhaka

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 09:50 pm
Representational image. Illustration: TBS
Representational image. Illustration: TBS

Police have arrested two university students on charges of raping a pregnant beautician after she went to provide home service at Dhanmondi in the capital.

The two arrestees -- Riyad and Yasin Hossain Siam -- have admitted their involvement in the crime, police said at a press conference held on Thursday at the office of the Tejgaon Division Deputy Commissioner HM Azizul Haq.

Azizul Haq said two other male and female youths were also involved in the crime. 

The victim, who was raped on Tuesday night, was five months pregnant, he said, adding that the victim's husband filed a case on Wednesday night with the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station accusing four people.   

Three rapists arranged a CNG-run autorickshaw for the victim after the rape and snatched her mobile phone at that time, said Azizul, adding that the house where they raped the beautician belong to Riyad and his parents were outside home at the time of the incident.  
The victim told the police that she was raped at gunpoint. 

But police would give the details of the female youth who called that beautician home after arresting her.  

According to police, the victim used to work at various parlours before Covid. She opened her own online page on beauty services after Covid. 

She usually provided services to her familiar ones at their homes and some women who contacted online seeking beauty services.   

On Tuesday afternoon, she received such a service request online from a woman who introduced herself as Taslima. Riyad also contacted the beautician identifying him as Taslima's brother. 

When the beautician reached Shukrabad in the evening, Riyad told her that their residence was a bit far from the main road. 

After reaching the house, Riyad again told her to wait for Taslima when he entered the room with Siam and Jitu, two of his friends. 

Three of them raped the beautician and snatched her mobile phone after the incident, said police.

Top News

rape

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most. Kaniza Muhshina. Sketch: TBS

How to build resilience against disasters in Bangladesh

10h | Thoughts
Illustration: Bloomberg

No one likes annual performance reviews. Here’s how to get rid of them

10h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How and why TVET can regenerate employment among the youth

11h | Panorama
Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

12h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings that originate from BRT projects

Sufferings that originate from BRT projects

29m | Videos
Why India to impose tariffs on Bangladesh jute products

Why India to impose tariffs on Bangladesh jute products

1h | Videos
Tom Cruise to film movie in International Space Station

Tom Cruise to film movie in International Space Station

2h | Videos
Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'
Sports

New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'