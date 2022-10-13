Two university students arrested for 'raping' beautician in Dhaka

Police have arrested two university students on charges of raping a pregnant beautician after she went to provide home service at Dhanmondi in the capital.

The two arrestees -- Riyad and Yasin Hossain Siam -- have admitted their involvement in the crime, police said at a press conference held on Thursday at the office of the Tejgaon Division Deputy Commissioner HM Azizul Haq.

Azizul Haq said two other male and female youths were also involved in the crime.

The victim, who was raped on Tuesday night, was five months pregnant, he said, adding that the victim's husband filed a case on Wednesday night with the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station accusing four people.

Three rapists arranged a CNG-run autorickshaw for the victim after the rape and snatched her mobile phone at that time, said Azizul, adding that the house where they raped the beautician belong to Riyad and his parents were outside home at the time of the incident.

The victim told the police that she was raped at gunpoint.

But police would give the details of the female youth who called that beautician home after arresting her.

According to police, the victim used to work at various parlours before Covid. She opened her own online page on beauty services after Covid.

She usually provided services to her familiar ones at their homes and some women who contacted online seeking beauty services.

On Tuesday afternoon, she received such a service request online from a woman who introduced herself as Taslima. Riyad also contacted the beautician identifying him as Taslima's brother.

When the beautician reached Shukrabad in the evening, Riyad told her that their residence was a bit far from the main road.

After reaching the house, Riyad again told her to wait for Taslima when he entered the room with Siam and Jitu, two of his friends.

Three of them raped the beautician and snatched her mobile phone after the incident, said police.