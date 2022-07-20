Two power officials get 5 yrs in jail in graft case

A court in Barishal has sentenced two engineers of Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) to five years in jail for amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 1.36 crore.

Barisal's Divisional Special Court judge Mehdi Al Masud handed down the judgment to the convicts -- Lakshmi Narayan Bhuya and Hanif Hossain Gazi of PGCB's Khulna Circle -- on Tuesday.

The court also imposed a whopping fine of Tk 35 lakh on each of them, but acquitted Anwar Hossain, a former security inspector of PGCB, for lack of evidence.

On August 20, 2017, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a case against the three for embezzling money from a project.

On January 21, 2018, the investigation officer in the case submitted a chargesheet against them.