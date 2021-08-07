3 members of Shwapno digital system hacking ring held

Crime

TBS Report
07 August, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 10:23 pm

3 members of Shwapno digital system hacking ring held

TBS Report
07 August, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 10:23 pm
Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) branch of Bangladesh Police have arrested three members of the ring that hacked the digital system of super-shop chain "Shwapno".

Iftekhairul Islam, additional deputy commissioner (Media) of DMP, confirmed the matter to the Business Standard on Saturday.

CTTC will host a press briefing to describe the details of the operation at the Police City Compound at 11:30 am on Sunday.

Earlier on 25 July, authorities at Shwapno lodged a complaint with the Tejgaon Shilpa Anchal Police Station stating that a hacking ring has been actively publishing fake offers using their name and logo to lure unsuspecting people into a hacking and spamming scheme.   

Swapno Chief Operating Officer Mahadi Faisal said the hacking ring also forged fake Shwapno gift vouchers and used them to obtain products from the shop.  

Upon looking into product sales logs, they found an anomaly in their accounts and noticed the circulation of the fake offers. Then they took legal action against the hackers.

