Two arrested in Khatunganj worker’s killing case

Police have arrested two people on charge of killing a worker at Khatunganj wholesale market in Chattogram city.



Of them, Md Sohag was arrested from the port city's Bakalia area and Saidul Hasan from Nabinagar upazila of Brahmanbaria on Thursday.



Police said all the murder suspects, including two arrestees, hailed from Cumilla district and they used to drive pickup van and involved in various low earning professions. They resided in various slams in the Bakalia area.



Mrinal Kanti Mazumder, sub inspector at Kotwali police station, said drives are going on to arrest five others, including key accused, in the killing case.



Minal Kanti, also investigating officer of case, said, "According to primary interrogation, following an altercation, Masud, the leader of Khatungonj workers, scolded Russel badly while he entered Chan Kha Lane with a pickup van on 17 October. Then, Russel left the place after threatening Masud that he will take action soon."



"In the evening, seven people, including Russel, entered a wholesale store at Chan Khan Lane and dragged Masud out of the shop and started beating him up. At one stage, Saidul knifed him indiscriminately, leaving him injured."



Later, critically injured Masud was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on 18 October.



As per information given by the arrestees, police recovered the knife from the Bakalia area, the police official said.



Khatunganj, one of the largest wholesale markets of consumer goods in the country, has come to a standstill for two days due to a strike over the murder of the worker by stabbing.

