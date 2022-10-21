Two arrested in Khatunganj worker’s killing case

Crime

TBS Report
21 October, 2022, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 11:44 pm

Related News

Two arrested in Khatunganj worker’s killing case

TBS Report
21 October, 2022, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 11:44 pm
Two arrested in Khatunganj worker’s killing case

Police have arrested two people on charge of killing a worker at Khatunganj wholesale market in Chattogram city.   
 
Of them, Md Sohag was arrested from the port city's Bakalia area and Saidul Hasan from Nabinagar upazila of Brahmanbaria on Thursday.   
 
Police said all the murder suspects, including two arrestees, hailed from Cumilla district and they used to drive pickup van and involved in various low earning professions. They resided in various slams in the Bakalia area.
 
Mrinal Kanti Mazumder, sub inspector  at Kotwali police station, said drives are going on to arrest five others, including key accused, in the killing case.
 
Minal Kanti, also investigating officer of case, said, "According to primary interrogation, following an altercation, Masud, the leader of Khatungonj workers, scolded Russel badly while he entered Chan Kha Lane with a pickup van on 17 October. Then, Russel left the place after threatening Masud that he will take action soon."
 
"In the evening, seven people, including Russel, entered a wholesale store at Chan Khan Lane and dragged Masud out of the shop and started beating him up. At one stage, Saidul knifed him indiscriminately, leaving him injured."
 
Later, critically injured Masud was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on 18 October.  
 
As per information given by the arrestees, police recovered the knife from the Bakalia area, the police official said.
 
Khatunganj, one of the largest wholesale markets of consumer goods in the country, has come to a standstill for two days due to a strike over the murder of the worker by stabbing.
 

Bangladesh

Khatunganj / murder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Business and leisure travel are being combined in a new trend that airlines call hybrid work.Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg

Covid risks? Airfare inflation? WFH? Let’s hit the skies

10h | Panorama
How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

13h | Panorama
Jungle cats live in groves and thicktes rather than deep forests. This photo was taken at the outskirts of Dhaka city. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Encounter: The urban jungle cat still stalks the peripheries of Dhaka city

14h | Earth
Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation has the capacity to sell 10 tonnes of fish in Dhaka city daily but they are selling less than one tonne due to low demand. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Why is fresh fish sold by the govt not in high demand?

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rafiqun Nabi narrates Tokai

Rafiqun Nabi narrates Tokai

3h | Videos
The market where bird houses are sold

The market where bird houses are sold

9h | Videos
Nora Fatehi biography

Nora Fatehi biography

3h | Videos
Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning