Transcom Group CEO Simeen Rahman sued by sister over Tk10,000cr properties, company shares; 5 arrested

Photo collage of Shahzreh Huq (on the left) and Simeen Rahman (on the right)

Shahzreh Huq, daughter of the late chairman of Transcom Group, has sued her elder sister, the current Transcom Group CEO Simeen Rahman and mother, Shahnaz Rahman, the current Chairman of the group, in a dispute over properties and company shares worth more than Tk10,000 crore.

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested five Transcom Group officials yesterday (22 February) in connection with the three cases filed by Shahzreh on Wednesday (21 February), said Jahangir Alam, special superintend of PBI.

The arrests occurred at the official's residences and offices at various intervals yesterday (22 February).

The detained employees include Md Fakhruzzaman Bhuiyan, serving as the executive director for Corporate Affairs and Law at the Transcom Group; Kamrul Hasan and Abdullah Al Mamun, both directors in Corporate Finance; Mohammed Mossadeq, the assistant company secretary, and Abu Yusuf Md Siddik, a manager (company secretary).

According to the case reports, eight individuals, including the mentioned five, have been accused in the three cases.

Among them are Shahzreh Huq's elder sister and the CEO of the Transcom Group, Simeen Rahman; her mother and the current chairman of the Transcom Group, Shahnaz Rahman; and Simeen Rahman's son and Transcom's head of transformation, Zaraif Ayaat Hossain.

Simeen Rahman could not be reached on the contact number mentioned in the case documents.

According to the case document, Simeen and her accomplices tried to illegally acquire around Tk10,000 crore worth of property of her father Latifur Rahman through fabricated deeds of settlements.

The case documents also read that Latifur Rahman had left Tk100 crore in FDRs across multiple banks upon his death.

The plaintiff accuses her mother and sister Simeen of unevenly distributing the FDRs.

The rest are accused of aiding to embezzle the funds.

The case document also says that the plaintiff was informed that she received 4,270 shares, her brother Arshad Waliur Rahman received 4,270 shares, and her mother got 14,160 shares.

However, the plaintiff claims she never signed the transfer deed and nor did her father.

The plaintiff Shahzreh Huq alleges that the accused fabricated these documents.