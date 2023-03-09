Tk11.25 crore of DBBL robbed from armoured car in Uttara on way to ATM booths

Crime

TBS Report
09 March, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 03:47 pm

Related News

Tk11.25 crore of DBBL robbed from armoured car in Uttara on way to ATM booths

TBS Report
09 March, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 03:47 pm
Tk11.25 crore of DBBL robbed from armoured car in Uttara on way to ATM booths

About Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank was robbed from an armoured car in Turag area of Dhaka's Uttara while it was being transported to ATM booths on Thursday morning.

An armoured car of Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd, the security agency transporting the money for Dutch Bangla Bank, was travelling toward Savar EPZ when robbers attacked it around 7:30am in the morning, confirmed Turag police station OC Moudut Hawlader.

The robbers assaulted the driver and drove away with the microbus towards Ashulia highway from Uttara 11 no sector or Diabari area, Joshoda Jibon Debnath, managing director of Moneyplant Link Private Limited told TBS.

"I have informed the top high-ups of the police. They have also visited the scene and now a case is being filed with the Turag police station. Police are taking this case with utmost priority and we're waiting for a positive outcome," said Jibon Debnath.

Dutch Bangla Bank's Deputy Managing Director Md Shah Alam Patwary, "10-12 people in a black tinted car attacked the armoured van near Dia Bari area in the capital."

He also said, "When our ATM booths are emptied out we hire third party companies to transport the money to the ATMs. It is the third party's responsibility to reimburse us and we have insurances as well. So, right now we are not worried about the robbery."

Bangladesh / Top News

robbery / Dutch Bangla Bank / money

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After a perilous journey through thick bamboo forest and steep hills, the author finally rests in front of the Tui Kutumu Falls Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the mysterious Tui Kutumu Falls

4h | Explorer
If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The algorithm society and its discontents

4h | Panorama
Emergency workers and rescue teams at the five-storey building in Dhaka&#039;s Gulistan where a blast killed at least 19 and injured scores on Tuesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recurring explosions: When hope and dreams perish

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

100 years of collection in 24 years

100 years of collection in 24 years

1h | TBS Stories
Another day, another record by Shakib

Another day, another record by Shakib

4h | TBS SPORTS
Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up against his wife’s complaint

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up against his wife’s complaint

4h | TBS Entertainment
“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

20h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

3
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters