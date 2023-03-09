Tk11.25 crore of DBBL robbed from armoured car in Uttara on way to ATM booths

About Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank was robbed from an armoured car in Turag area of Dhaka's Uttara while it was being transported to ATM booths on Thursday morning.

An armoured car of Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd, the security agency transporting the money for Dutch Bangla Bank, was travelling toward Savar EPZ when robbers attacked it around 7:30am in the morning, confirmed Turag police station OC Moudut Hawlader.

The robbers assaulted the driver and drove away with the microbus towards Ashulia highway from Uttara 11 no sector or Diabari area, Joshoda Jibon Debnath, managing director of Moneyplant Link Private Limited told TBS.

"I have informed the top high-ups of the police. They have also visited the scene and now a case is being filed with the Turag police station. Police are taking this case with utmost priority and we're waiting for a positive outcome," said Jibon Debnath.

Dutch Bangla Bank's Deputy Managing Director Md Shah Alam Patwary, "10-12 people in a black tinted car attacked the armoured van near Dia Bari area in the capital."

He also said, "When our ATM booths are emptied out we hire third party companies to transport the money to the ATMs. It is the third party's responsibility to reimburse us and we have insurances as well. So, right now we are not worried about the robbery."