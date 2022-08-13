Tk 73000 cr being laundered through gold smuggling annually: BAJUS

Crime

UNB
13 August, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2022, 04:48 pm

Related News

Tk 73000 cr being laundered through gold smuggling annually: BAJUS

UNB
13 August, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2022, 04:48 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (BAJUS) on Saturday said that around Tk73000 crore is laundered from Bangladesh every year through gold smuggling.

They have sought the government's tough action and cooperation of intelligence agencies and law enforcers to stop gold smuggling through Bangladesh.

BAJUS leaders said this at a press conference held at the association's office in Bashundhara city complex in the capital on Saturday.

Enmaul Haque Khan, Chairman of BAJUS standing committee on Ant-Smuggling and Legal Enforcement, gave the speech at the press conference. 

Among others, Vice-chairman Bidhan Malakar, members Ikbal Uddin, Swapon Chandra Karmakar, Bikash Ghosh, Babul Rahman, were present at the function.

They claimed that Bangladesh is used as a transit of gold smuggling to neighboring countries by influential syndicates which should be stopped .

Gold worth around Tk200 crore is smuggled daily on average through Bangladesh airways, roads, and waterways, they said.

The jewellers' association leaders said that they have prepared the report on gold smuggling and money laundering based on law enforcers' information and newspaper reports regarding gold smuggling.

Replying to a query, BAJUS leaders said 15000 to 20000 bhoris of gold are being imported in Bangladesh through baggage  of travellers which is legal. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (BAJUS) / Gold Smuggling / Money laundering

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toes and talons of Shikra. Photo; Enam Ul Haque

Shikra: A leopard with wings!

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Around the world in 10 days: A chance to taste global cuisines

4h | Food
Lobbyists float ludicrous arguments to prevent tobacco control act amendment

Lobbyists float ludicrous arguments to prevent tobacco control act amendment

7h | Panorama
Will US-China tensions boil over?

Will US-China tensions boil over?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will clean 'space garbage'?

Who will clean 'space garbage'?

20m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Why you should update your Apple devices and ensure security

5h | Videos
Birds under increasing threat from plastic waste

Birds under increasing threat from plastic waste

5h | Videos
Rainwater no longer safe to drink anywhere on Earth

Rainwater no longer safe to drink anywhere on Earth

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

3
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system