From Tk 130 to Tk 460 crores in illegal wealth: The rise of a Teknaf port computer operator

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 07:10 pm

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested Nurul Islam (41), a former computer operator at the Teknaf land port, from Mohammadpur area in the capital for embezzling crores of taka using his role in the port.

Based on a tip-off, RAB conducted an operation at Nurul's house in the early hours of Tuesday and recovered counterfeit currency of 3, 80,000 Myanmar Kyat, 4,400 pieces of Yaba and 2, 01,160 taka in cash, said a RAB press release.

During primary interrogation, Nurul provided various information about his criminal involvement and details about his illegal operations.

Nurul stated that he was recruited on a contractual basis at the Teknaf land port as a computer operator with a daily wage of Tk 130 in 2001.

Using his employment status, Nurul formed a smuggling racket in the port area and used his position to conduct various illegal activities such as smuggling, customs evasion, unloading of illegal goods and brokerage in the port area.

In 2009, Nurul quit his job and appointed one of his aides in his position to keep control of the racket and embezzled crores of taka through this syndicate.

According to RAB, Nurul's syndicate consists of 10-15 members divided into several groups.

Using its insider power position, the syndicate actively controlled the Teknaf port, truck stand, port labour and the arrival and departure of ships.

Nurul and his syndicate members cleverly manipulated invoices as the syndicate brought in illegal products from the neighbouring countries under the guise of wood, dried fish, plum pickles, fish etc, RAB stated.

According to RAB, Nurul has amassed an illegal wealth of approximately 460 crore using his syndicate.

Nurul has 19 bank accounts in various banks of the country in his name and has bought approximately several plots in Dhaka, Cox's Bazar, Bhola districts with investments in the shipping and amusement park industry.

