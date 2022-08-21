Three cops withdrawn from duty for torturing two children 

Three constables have been withdrawn from duty for allegedly torturing two children tying them to a pole on allegation of theft in Chattogram.

Chittagong Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) Shahadat Hussain confirmed the news to The Business Standard on Sunday (21 August).

The accused – Mehdi, Mazhar and Ehsan – were on duty in Khulshi Thana area.

The children, including a seventh grader, are residents of Lalkhan Bazar Motijharna area.

Locals said a number of theft incidents occurred in the surrounding areas including Motijharna. Acting on a tip-off, the patrolling police officials chased three children while they were hanging out at Lalkhan Bazar Government Primary School in the city.

Police held two of them while another managed to flee.

Later, the children were taken to Jilapi hill and were tied to an iron pole .

The constables shaved one of the children's head.

Shahadat Hussain, Additional Deputy Commissioner of City Police (Mass Media), said that initially three police constables were withdrawn from duty today on the orders of the police commissioner.

A committee has been formed to investigate the incident.