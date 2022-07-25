SUST student stabbed to death by muggers in Sylhet

A student of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) has been stabbed to death by muggers in Sylhet.

The victim, identified as Bulbul Ahmed, 22, was found dead in Ghazikalur hill near the campus by some students on Monday (25 July) evening. He was a third-year student of SUST Public Administration Department.

Nazmul Huda Khan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Jalalabad Police Station, said, "Bulbul was rescued in a severely injured state and sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead."

Ishrat Ibn Ismail, SUST proctor, was called several times to inquire about the matter, but could not be reached on the phone.

Abu Hena Pahil, assistant proctor of the university, said that Bulbul was rescued and brought to the medical centre of the university first. But as his bleeding would not stop, he was taken to Osmani Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

"Students go for a walk on that hill during the afternoon," Pahil said, adding that the police are investigating Bulbul's death.