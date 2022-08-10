Suspected cattle thief lynched to death in Noakhali

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 11:20 am

A suspected cattle thief was lynched by a mob in Companiganj upazila of Noakhali on Wednesday (10 August).

The incident took place at the Muktijoddha Bazar area of Char Fakira union at around 4am. 

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

According to police, the man was detained and beaten to death by the locals while he was reportedly fleeing with three others after stealing several cattle.

A total of eight calves were recovered from the spot of the incident. The enraged mob set a blaze to the leguna carrying the animals and threw it into a canal, police added.

A group of four stole four calves of Zakir Hossain, and four calves of Noor Uddin of Arjuntala village, and loaded them on their vehicle during the early hours of Wednesday, locals said.

The cow owners informed the villagers of the incident after realising what had happened.

At one point, the villagers gathered together and managed to intercept the leguna carrying the calves in Muktijoddha Bazar. 

Three of the thieves managed to flee in the dark while the deceased got caught.

Police and fire service officials reached the spot after being informed and brought the situation under control.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Companiganj police station Inspector (investigation) Md Mizanur Rahman said, "We recovered the dead body and brought it to the police station." 

Noakhali Superintendent of Police Md Shahidul Islam said, "Additional force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. Separate cases will be filed for the theft and mob lynching."

