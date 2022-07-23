Students involved in female student assault to be expelled: CU VC

Chittagong University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shireen Akhter said all the students who were involved in the assault of a female student on the campus will be expelled.

She declared it at the 34th annual senate meeting of the university on Saturday.

"We are disheartened by the incident and announcing zero tolerance against such crimes. We are trying our best to ensure justice and law enforcers have already detained four people. The offenders will get highest punishment and will be expelled from the university," she said.

Earlier Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) detained four people including two CU students in connection with the alleged assault that sparked protests on the CU campus.

The detainees were identified as Mohammad Azim, 23, a second year student of History department of CU, Nurul Absar alias Babu, 22, second year student of Anthropology department of CU, Nur Hossain alias Shaon, 22, a first year student of Hathazari Government College, and Masud Rana alias Masud, 22, a second year student of the same college.

During questioning, the detainees have confessed to their guilt, said Rab on Saturday.

On July 17, a female student was physically assaulted by five youths while she was going to the Botanical Garden from Pritilata Hall of the campus with her friend around 10pm.

The goons also captured the incident on video and threatened to make it viral. Later, they fled with the mobile phones and wallets of the two students.

A five-member body was formed to investigate the assault after the female student filed a written complaint to the proctor.

A case was also filed under the Women and Children Repression Act accusing five people.

On July 19, after the university authorities set the time limit for female students to enter the residential hall before 10 pm after the incident students started a movement against the decision.

Since hundreds of CU students have been staging protests, holding human chains every day on the campus demanding justice for the female student who was allegedly harassed.