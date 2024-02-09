SSC examinee stabbed to death for reportedly protesting eve-teasing

TBS Report
09 February, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2024, 09:10 pm

He was stabbed in the head and on his back.

Nirob. Photo: Collected
Nirob. Photo: Collected

A teenage boy has been stabbed to death in Munshiganj for reportedly protesting against eve-teasing in the Sreenagar upazila.

The deceased has been identified as Nirob, son of Delwar Hossain of Kamargaon area. A student of Louhajong Model Pilot High School, Nirob was set to sit for the upcoming Secondary School Certificate (SSC) scheduled to begin on 15 February. 

"The criminals stabbed Nirob and ran away because he had protested an incident of eve-teasing. He later died in hospital," said Md Aslam Khan, superintendent of police, Munshiganj.

"The police are working to arrest those involved in this incident," he added.

According to eyewitnesses, during the annual sports competition of Kazi Fazlul Haque High School in Sreenagar on Thursday afternoon, some youths were teasing some female students of the school. At that time, Nirob and his classmates protested the incident.

Later on Friday afternoon, the eve-teasers attacked Nirob and his classmates while they were hanging out in the Kamargaon area of the upazila.

Nirob was stabbed in the head and on his back.

The locals later took him to the hospital where the attending doctor declared him dead.

