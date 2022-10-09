Six nabbed in connection with Khilkhet burglary

TBS Report
09 October, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 04:40 pm

Six nabbed in connection with Khilkhet burglary

TBS Report
09 October, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 04:40 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Police have arrested six people involved in the theft of gold, silver, and cash from a residential apartment of Khilkhet in the capital.

The arrestees are Md Jabbar Mollah, Md Jamal Sikder, Md Abul, Azimuddin, Md Anwar Hossain and Md Abdul Wahab.

In a special operation on Saturday (8 October), the detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) caught the gang members from the capital's Tantibazar, Pallabi, and Tongi areas, said Muhammad Harun-or-Rashid, additional police commissioner of DMP. 

Around nine bhori gold, 82 bhori silver and around Tk17 lakh in cash were recovered from them.

"On 17 August, around 42 bhori of gold and US dollars were stolen from a house of a doctor couple at Nikunj-2 in Khilkhet. The victim filed a case at Khilkhet police station over the incident," the additional commissioner added.

