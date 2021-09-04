Sinha murder: Second phase of trial begins Sunday

The Cox’s Bazar District and Sessions Judge’s Court announced that the second phase of the testimony and interrogation would continue till 8 September

Retired Army major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan
Retired Army major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan

The second phase of the formal trial of the much-discussed Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan murder case is starting on Sunday.

Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge's Court announced that the second phase of the testimony and interrogation will continue till 8 September, said Public Prosecutor (PP) Advocate Faridul Alam of the District Judge Court.

The formal trial of the murder case started on 23 August this year. The testimony of Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous, elder sister of the slain Sinha, was taken during the first day and half of the second day of the trial. Later, the testimony of Sifat began.

There are 15 witnesses whose testimony was scheduled to be taken on 23-24 August. But, lawyers of the accused went for separate interrogation and spent three days with the first two witnesses, and it was not possible to take the testimony of the remaining 13 ones.

There are 83 witnesses in the case.

On 25 August, the court fixed 5-8 September for the next testimony.

Meanwhile, the statements of the first two witnesses revealed shocking information about the murder, said the lawyers who took part in the testimony.

Testifying as an eyewitness to the incident, Sifat told the court that Sinha was lying on the street in Liaquat Ali's shots that night (31 July 2020).

The then officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station Pradeep reached the spot and first talked to Liaquat Ali privately. Then, Pradeep went to Sinha and cursed him in an offensive voice. He later moved Sinha's body with his feet.

Sinha was alive and uttering "water, water" until Pradeep kicked him in the chest and strangled him with his boots. Then, Pradeep took Sifat inside the check post and beat him.

Plaintiff Sharmin Ferdous told the court that Inspector Liaquat had said on the phone, "I have 'finished' the target. Come soon."

In another call, he said, "Sir, one is 'down' and another is in our custody."

Thirsty and short of breath, Sinha asked for water and air, but Liaquat kicked him down and pressed his head against the ground.

Later, when policemen arrived at the spot, Liaquat instructed his colleagues to intimidate the people around them so that no one could help Sinha or take pictures or videos.

Sharmin wanted exemplary punishment for those involved including Pradeep and Liaquat.

