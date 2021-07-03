Rohingya man flees from Bhasan Char jail

TBS Report
03 July, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2021, 07:43 pm

Rohingya man flees from Bhasan Char jail

He was a refugee at no. 56 cluster of Rohingya Ashrayan Project

A Rohingya man fled from jail in Bhasan Char Police Station after breaking its windows on Friday night.

Md Shahed Uddin, 30, was arrested after a case was filed on charge of attacking the Navy warehouse in Bhasan Char on 1 July, said Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bhasan Char Police Station.

The next day, he was kept in the jail of the police station because there was no boat or trawler available on the day.

That night, he managed to escape from the jail by breaking its windows.

He was a refugee at no. 56 cluster of Rohingya Ashrayan Project. Police are making efforts to arrest him, the OC added. 

