Robbers target egg van amid high price 

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested six members of a robbery gang from Narayanganj who tried to snatch an egg-loaded pickup van as the prices of eggs skyrocketed this week.

The arrested gang members are Musa Ali, 40, Naim Mia, 24, Shamim, 35, Roni, 26, Abu Sufiyan, 20, and Mamun, 24.

During a media briefing on Saturday, RAB Commander (legal and media wing director) Khandaker Al Moin said, "Acting on a tip-off, a RAB team intercepted an egg-loaded pickup van on Friday night. Two people were arrested while trying to flee from the van. Two sharp weapons were also recovered from the vehicle."

Mentioning that the arrested are active members of a robbery gang, the RAB official said the duo chased the pickup van with a bus. At one point, they blocked the road in front of the van and took control of the vehicle. They beat up the driver and his assistant, and picked them up on the bus.

Ringleader Musa and his aide Naim drove the van on Gausia-Madanpur road while others were on the bus with the van driver and assistant, the RAB official said.

During interrogation, the robbers admitted that they made a plan to snatch egg-loaded vans or trucks due to the recent price hike of eggs.

RAB said the robbery gang members work in ready-made garment factories during the daytime and rob goods-loaded trucks and vans at night.

"The gang commits robberies dividing into three groups. One group collects information about various garment trucks and cargo vehicles under the instructions of Musa. The second group takes part in the robbery by taking a bus to a convenient location on the highway. The third group takes the looted goods to the designated place to sell them," Khandaker Al Moin said.

The gang later repaint the looted vehicle and sell it at a convenient location, or they dismantle the vehicle and sell the parts, he added.

The RAB official said arrested Musa had been committing robberies on the highways for the last 12 years.

Musa and other members of the gang are accused in several cases in different police stations across the country. They were arrested several times and released from jail on bail and engaged in robbery again.