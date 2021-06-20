Probe begins over ‘framing’ driver with Yaba

Cumilla district police have started investigation over illegally framing of a driver in a drug case after releasing the Yaba dealers at Daudkandi in Cumilla.

The driver was identified as Md Alamgir, said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Jewel Rana.

"We are re-investigating the matter with the direction of SP. Already contacted the owner of the vehicle, his wife and his mother.", he said, adding that ""We will talk more if necessary as we want to conduct a fair probe, impartially."

The fresh investigation was initiated after The Business Standard published an investigative report titled ""‍Police catch youths with Yaba, then arrest their driver" on Sunday that triggered a widespread criticism.

According to the report, a team of cops led by sub-inspector Harisul Haque recovered some 3,000 Yaba pills during a drive on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway while they released the Yaba dealers and framed the car driver instead illegally in the drug case.

With pigeon cages, four youths rented a private car to travel to Dhaka from Chattogram. Police stopped the car on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, and recovered 3,000 Yaba pills hidden inside the cages in the boot.

They released the passengers of the car and arrested the rent-a-car driver as a "settlement proposal" by police turned sour.

The case statement over the narcotics recovery conflicts with the version of the police who made the seizure, and with closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage, as police high officials said framing someone innocent with Yaba for cash is regrettable if the incident is true.