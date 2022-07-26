Prime accused in Bagerhat gang rape case held

Crime

UNB
26 July, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 07:56 pm

Related News

Prime accused in Bagerhat gang rape case held

UNB
26 July, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 07:56 pm
Prime accused in Bagerhat gang rape case held

Police have arrested the prime accused in a case over the gang rape of a woman from Bagerhat district town.

The arrestee was Saiful Islam Tito, 26, son of Shamsul Hawladar of Boro Bashbaria village in Sadar upazila.

KM Azizul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bagerhat Model Police Station, on Tuesday said Tito was arrested from the district town on Monday night.

However, police are trying to arrest the four other accused in the case.

Earlier, a 24-year-old divorced woman was reportedly raped by five men at Boro Bashbaria village in Sadar upazila.

The crime took place in the dead of night at a betel-nut orchard as the criminals took her there when the woman, a mother of a four-year-old child, came out from her home in response to the nature, said Additional Superintendent of police Mahmud Hasan.

She is now undergoing treatment at Bagerhat District Hospital.

The woman lodged a complaint with Bagerhat Model Police Station and police registered a case.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bagerhat / Gang Rape / accused arrested

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

6h | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

9h | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

9h | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

10h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

"Hawa" movie team at BUET

"Hawa" movie team at BUET

33m | Videos
US sanctions target Russian gold export

US sanctions target Russian gold export

48m | Videos
All the habits of parents that make children successful

All the habits of parents that make children successful

2h | Videos
Akshay Kumar becomes India's highest taxpayer for 5th time

Akshay Kumar becomes India's highest taxpayer for 5th time

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

6
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December