Prime accused in Bagerhat gang rape case held

Police have arrested the prime accused in a case over the gang rape of a woman from Bagerhat district town.

The arrestee was Saiful Islam Tito, 26, son of Shamsul Hawladar of Boro Bashbaria village in Sadar upazila.

KM Azizul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bagerhat Model Police Station, on Tuesday said Tito was arrested from the district town on Monday night.

However, police are trying to arrest the four other accused in the case.

Earlier, a 24-year-old divorced woman was reportedly raped by five men at Boro Bashbaria village in Sadar upazila.

The crime took place in the dead of night at a betel-nut orchard as the criminals took her there when the woman, a mother of a four-year-old child, came out from her home in response to the nature, said Additional Superintendent of police Mahmud Hasan.

She is now undergoing treatment at Bagerhat District Hospital.

The woman lodged a complaint with Bagerhat Model Police Station and police registered a case.