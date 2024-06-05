Police constable files dowry case against ASI husband in Ctg

A police constable lodged a dowry case against her husband and also the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) alleging abuse with a Chattogram court on Tuesday.

The accused Md Abu Naim, 39, is the son of Md. Nurul Islam from Joynagar in Akhaura of Brahmanbaria and is currently posted at Patenga police station of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP).

Plaintiff Shirin Akhtar, 34, filed the case in the court of Chattogram's 3rd Metropolitan Magistrate Rumana Akhter. Shirin is currently serving as a constable under the Assistant Police Commissioner (Bayezid Zone) in the CMP.

Taking the allegation into cognisance, the court issued a summons against the accused.

According to the case statement, from 2011 to 2017, Naim allegedly extorted Tk3 lakh in dowry in several installments.

The couple has a six-year-old disabled child.

However, later, without Shirin's knowledge, Naim secretly married another woman, the case statement alleges.

The statement further claims that initially, due to their positions within the police force, Shirin filed a written complaint with the police department. A compromise was made through the intervention of locals of their villages and subsequently, Shirin withdrew her complaint from the police department.

However, after the withdrawal, Naim's behaviour allegedly became more reckless and he squandered money on women, alcohol, and gambling, accumulating a debt of Tk3 lakh from gambling.

The ASI again demanded another Tk3 lakh as a dowry to pay off his debt. When Shirin refused, he allegedly assaulted her.

Confirming the case, the plaintiff's lawyer, Advocate Ajay Dhar, said a female police constable filed a dowry case against her police officer husband. The court took cognisance of the case and issued a summons against the accused.

Regarding the allegations, ASI Naim said they resolved the matter within the family. It was just a minor altercation.

Kazi Md. Tarek Aziz, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Public Relations) of the city police, said as per the rule in CR cases, investigation reports are usually submitted to the court.

However, if an arrest warrant is issued by the court before or after the investigation report, the accused may be arrested or surrender to the court, leading to suspension by the higher authorities and potential departmental proceedings.