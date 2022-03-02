Plot to kill PM Hasina: Death row convict arrested after 21 years 

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit (CTTC) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Tuesday arrested a death row convict in the case lodged over an attempt to murder Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by planting a 76kg bomb in Gopalganj in 2000.

Azizul Haque Rana alias Shahnewaz alias Ruman, who has been absconding for 21 long years, was arrested from Dhaka's Khilkhet area, CTTC Additional Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman made the disclosure at a press conference at the DMP media centre on Wednesday.

The CTTC additional commissioner said that the Rana was with Huji leader Mufti Abdul Hannan, the mastermind of the assassination attempt when the two bombs were near the helipad at Sheikh Hasina's rally in Kotalipara.

"He [Rana] is expert in making bombs. He had been on the run in different parts of the country including Dhaka since the incident [of the assassination attempt] came to light.

"During this period, Rana was also involved in conducting organisational activities for banned Islamist outfit Harkat-ul-Jihad Bangladesh (Huji-B)," he added.

When asked about how a convicted militant managed to stay at large for so long the CTTC chief said, "This not matter of failure but of success. He had gone under the radar by using various disguises. He didn't use to stay at one place for long.

"To hide, Rana worked as a tailor, grocer, bookseller, driver, and last but not least, printing and making stamp pads. He even tried to get a passport to flee the country."

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to arrest the four other convicts of the case, he said.

Police recovered a 76-kilogram bomb from near a shop adjacent to Sheikh Lutfur Rahman Govt High School on 20 July, 2000, where Sheikh Hasina was supposed to address a rally on July 22 same year.

Another 40-kg heavy bomb was also recovered by an Army bomb expert squad from near the Kotalipara helipad on July 23, 2000.

Nur Hossain, sub-inspector of Kotalipara police station, filed a case under the Explosive Substances Act in connection with the bomb recovery incidents.

Police pressed charges against 16 people, including Huji chief Mufti Hannan, on 8 April, 2001.

On 29 June, 2009, police submitted a complementary charge sheet implicating nine more people.

The case was shifted to Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal in 2010.

Meanwhile, Mufti Hannan was executed on 12 April, 2017 over the grenade attack on then UK high commissioner Anwar Choudhury at Shahjalal Shrine in Sylhet in 2004.