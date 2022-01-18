Plastic thread unravels mystery behind actor Shimu’s murder

TBS Report
18 January, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 09:41 pm

File photo
File photo

After uncovering a plastic thread, police uncovered the mystery behind the murder of actor Raima Islam Shimu (41) within 24 hours.

Her husband Shakhawat Alim Nobel, 48, and his friend SMY Abdullah Farhad, 48, were arrested over the incident.

Shimu and her family lived in the Green Road area under the Kalabagan Police Station of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

On 17 January, Police recovered Shimu's body from a sack in a ditch next to Alipur Bridge area of Hazratpur Union under Dhaka's Keraniganj Police Station around 10am.

On the same day, Shimu's husband Noble filed a general diary (GD) about his wife's disappearance with Kalabagan Model Police Station.

According to the police statement, after retrieving the body, law enforcers identified the woman with the help of information technology. Police then collected clues from the scene, as well as from Shimu's home.

Using a plastic thread they found, police uncovered the mystery behind the murder.

A bundle of the same plastic yarn which was used to tie the sack over the body was found in Noble's car.

The car had been washed and sprinkled with bleaching powder to get rid of any odours. 

Nobel was immediately detained for questioning.

After extensive interrogation at the Keraniganj Model Police Station, Nobel and his friend Farhad confessed to the murder.

During interrogation, Nobel said that he had killed Shimu due to a family quarrel. He strangled Shimu around 7-8am on January 16 (Sunday).

Then he called Farhad on his mobile phone. Later, Farhad and Noble brought a sack and put Shimu's body inside it. Then they stitched the sack shut with a plastic yarn.

He then sent the building's caretaker to fetch breakfast and left with Shimu's body in the back seat of his car.

At first Nobel and Farhad went to Mirpur, but they could not find a place to hide the body, so they returned home.  In the evening of 16 January, they went to Alipur Bridge and hid the body in a ditch, 300 yards from the road.  It was half past nine at night.

Police said that a case is being filed with Keraniganj Model Police Station in connection with the murder.

Nobel and Farhad have been arrested. Both are unemployed.

