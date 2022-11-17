Pinaki Bhattacharya, 2 others sued under DSA

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has sued Pinaki Bhattacharya and two others on Thursday under the Digital Security Act alleging them of tarnishing country's image.

A CTTC inspector filed the case with Ramna Police Station on Thursday afternoon, Deputy Commissioner (Media) Faruq Hossain told The Business Standard.

Pinaki, a YouTuber hailing from France and two others from Dhaka have been accused in the case for spreading rumours and misinformation against Bangladesh police.

Faruq Hossain said, "Pinaki posted on Facebook regarding a police operation in the capital's Pallabi recently. The two other accused from Dhaka sent fake information to Pinaki."

One of them has been arrested already, Faruq said, adding that Interpol's will be sought to bring him [Pinaki] back to Bangladesh," Faruq Hossain added.