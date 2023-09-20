PBI solves mystery over TBS journalist's mother murder

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has solved the mystery over murder of Sultana Suraiya, mother of The Business Standard (TBS) news editor Abu Shyem Akhund, which took place in Tangail's West Bhuapur on 15 September.

The specialised unit of the police has arrested two alleged killers Md Labu, 29, and Al Amin Akhund, 22, and seized the knife used in slitting the throat of the victim.

"Suraiya, 65, who used to live in the house alone, was found murdered in the morning of 15 September. A team of PBI led by inspector Md Mostafizur Rahman Ansari initiated the shadow probe. We finally took the charge of investigation on 17 September," Tangail district PBI superintendant of police (SP) Muhammed Siraj Amin told BSS.

After scrutinising the information gathered through intelligence sources and with the help of information technology, the PBI team first arrested Md Labu from Sirajganj and later Al Amin Akhund from West Bhuapur, Tangail on 19 September.

Of the two killers, Al Amin was the distant relative and neighbour of the victim. He used to do petty work for her and Sultana Suraiya used to give little money to Al Amin, who was like her grandchild.

"The two killers entered around 12:30pm on 15 September to rob the house. As victim Suraiya saw them after coming out of washroom and started screaming, they first tried to strangle her with a scarf and later slit her throat. They took 12 thousand Taka and two mobile phones from the house and fled," SP Muhammed Siraj Amin added.

The duo was produced before the court for further proceedings.