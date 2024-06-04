PBI arrests 3 involved with human trafficking, rescues victim from Libya

TBS Report
04 June, 2024, 06:25 pm
04 June, 2024

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has arrested three men, including the mastermind of a human trafficking racket. Photo: Collected

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has arrested three men, including the mastermind of a human trafficking racket, and rescued a victim from Libya.

The arrestees were identified as Wasim Hossain, 28, Sohel, 24, and Akaris Mia, 54, PBI Narsingdi Additional DIG Md Enayet Hossain Mannan said during a press briefing at the PBI headquarters today (4 June).

The PBI official said on 10 April, the victim Romel's brother Babul and his relatives visited the PBI office in Narsingdi and filed a human trafficking case.

After investigating the case, three PBI teams conducted raids in Dhaka's Dohar, Nawabganj, Kishoreganj's Bhairab and Narisingdi's Raipura areas and arrested Wasim Hossain and Akaris Mia. 

"The mastermind of the gang, Sohel, was detained at the Dhaka airport while fleeing the country," he added.

The mastermind of the gang, Sohel, was detained at the Dhaka airport while fleeing the country, PBI said. Photo: Collected

The PBI official said Sohel admitted to his involvement in the case during interrogation. 

"We received reports of 11 more Bangladeshi hostages in Libya. The matter is being investigated," he added.

Romel Mia of Narsingdi went to Libya and got a job. But at some point, he was captured by a group of men who tortured him and demanded a ransom of Tk12 lakh from his family.

After being rescued, Romel returned to Bangladesh with the efforts of the PBI on 24 May. 

