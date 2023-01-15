Two shot in legs as two groups clash at Gloria Jean's premises
Two men were shot in the legs during a clash between two groups of businessmen at the premises of Gloria Jean's coffee shop in the capital's Gulshan-1 on Sunday afternoon following a reported dispute over tender.
"One of the injured persons is a pedestrian", said Masudur Rahman Monir, additional deputy commissioner of Gulshan Zone.
The shooter has been identified as Abdul Wahid Mintu, vice-president of Bangladesh Swechchha Sebok League's Dhaka Metropolitan North unit.
Two persons have been taken to Gulshan police station following the incident, he added.
Saiful Islam, senior vice chairman of Navana Group who owns Gloria Jean's, said, "The clash started at DCC Market. However, they ended up running into our coffee shop."