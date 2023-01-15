Two shot in legs as two groups clash at Gloria Jean's premises

Crime

TBS Report
15 January, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 08:09 pm

Related News

Two shot in legs as two groups clash at Gloria Jean's premises

TBS Report
15 January, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 08:09 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Two men were shot in the legs during a clash between two groups of businessmen at the premises of Gloria Jean's coffee shop in the capital's Gulshan-1 on Sunday afternoon following a reported dispute over tender.

"One of the injured persons is a pedestrian", said Masudur Rahman Monir, additional deputy commissioner of Gulshan Zone. 

The shooter has been identified as Abdul Wahid Mintu, vice-president of Bangladesh Swechchha Sebok League's Dhaka Metropolitan North unit.

Two persons have been taken to Gulshan police station following the incident, he added.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Saiful Islam, senior vice chairman of Navana Group who owns Gloria Jean's, said, "The clash started at DCC Market. However, they ended up running into our coffee shop."

Top News

Shooting / Gloria Jean's Coffees / tender

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

6h | Splash
Jim O’Neill. Illustration: TBS

A better year for stock markets?

10h | Thoughts
Rare earth elements, also known as rare earth metals or rare earth oxides, are a set of 17 heavy metals which have a wide range of commercial and industrial uses. Photo: DW

Rare earths find in Sweden: A gamechanger?

10h | Panorama
A bride's preparation guide for her big day

A bride's preparation guide for her big day

11h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

3h | TBS SPORTS
Now time for gas tariff rise

Now time for gas tariff rise

4h | TBS Insight
Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen in 'Padatik'

Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen in 'Padatik'

6h | TBS Entertainment
Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

6
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC