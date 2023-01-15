Two shot in legs as two groups clash at Gloria Jean's premises

Two men were shot in the legs during a clash between two groups of businessmen at the premises of Gloria Jean's coffee shop in the capital's Gulshan-1 on Sunday afternoon following a reported dispute over tender.

"One of the injured persons is a pedestrian", said Masudur Rahman Monir, additional deputy commissioner of Gulshan Zone.

The shooter has been identified as Abdul Wahid Mintu, vice-president of Bangladesh Swechchha Sebok League's Dhaka Metropolitan North unit.

One hit by bullet as clash erupted inside Gloria Jeans pic.twitter.com/demSHGU88m— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsdotnet) January 15, 2023

Two persons have been taken to Gulshan police station following the incident, he added.

Photo: Collected

Saiful Islam, senior vice chairman of Navana Group who owns Gloria Jean's, said, "The clash started at DCC Market. However, they ended up running into our coffee shop."