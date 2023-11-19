One held with 3.420kg gun powder in C'nawabganj

The arrested person was identified as Md Ismail, 25, of Bagbaritola village under the Moharajpur union of Chapainawabganj Sadar upazila

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested one person with 3.420kg of gunpowder from Chapainawabganj Sadar upazila early today (19 November).

RAB said, acting on detective information, an operation team of RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj camp conducted a raid at the house of the arrestee and found the gunpowder in his bedroom.

Later the arrested person was handed over to the Chapainawabganj Sadar police with a case.

