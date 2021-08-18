Now Eorange CEO Amanullah arrested

Now Eorange CEO Amanullah arrested

Police have arrested Amanullah, chief executive officer (CEO) of controversial e-commerce platform Eorgange, from Gulshan area at 8pm Wednesday. 

Abul Hossain, officer-in-charge of Gulshan Police station, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Earlier in the day, a Dhaka court banned five people, including Eorange owner Sonia Mehzabin, her husband Masukur Rahman and CEO Amanullah, from leaving the country.

Sonia and her husband were sent to jail on Tuesday after the couple surrendered to the court.

It said it had learnt from several customers and the media that Eorange did not deliver products on time even after receiving payment from its customers, which was a violation of Customer Rights Protection Act 2009 and Penal Code 1860.

On behalf of the aggrieved customers, Md Taherul Islam filed a case against five people, including the owners, with Gulshan Police Station accusing them of embezzling around Tk1,100 crore.

Meanwhile, the ministry also asked Eorange to explain in seven days upon receiving the notice as to why legal actions should not be taken against it.

