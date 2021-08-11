Neo-JMB’s online bomb-making trainer arrested

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit (CTTC) has arrested Zahid Hasan, a member of the New JMB and a student of Jahangirnagar University, for providing online bomb-making training.

Zahid alias Forkan was arrested from Kafrul in the capital on Tuesday night.

Md. Asaduzzaman, chief of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit confirmed the matter to the media today and said, "Zahid used to provide online bomb-making training using various secret apps," reports Jago News.

CTTC Chief also added, The name of Zahid came up in an investigation that he was the one who trained bomb-making online. Zahid had been on the run for several days.

He further said, "Members of the Neo-JMB had tried to blast bomb 10-12 police boxes in the last few years. The bombs were all made in the same pattern. Later, the CTTC launched an investigation and the accused involved in the incidents were arrested in various raids."

