Neo-JMB’s online bomb-making trainer arrested

Crime

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 03:31 pm

Related News

Neo-JMB’s online bomb-making trainer arrested

Zahid alias Forkan was arrested from Kafrul in the capital on Tuesday night

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 03:31 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit (CTTC) has arrested Zahid Hasan, a member of the New JMB and a student of Jahangirnagar University, for providing online bomb-making training. 

Zahid alias Forkan was arrested from Kafrul in the capital on Tuesday night.

Md. Asaduzzaman, chief of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit confirmed the matter to the media today and said, "Zahid used to provide online bomb-making training using various secret apps," reports Jago News.

CTTC Chief also added, The name of Zahid came up in an investigation that he was the one who trained bomb-making online. Zahid had been on the run for several days. 

He further said, "Members of the Neo-JMB had tried to blast bomb 10-12 police boxes in the last few years. The bombs were all made in the same pattern. Later, the CTTC launched an investigation and the accused involved in the incidents were arrested in various raids."
 

Top News

Neo-JMB / arrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

1d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

2d | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

3
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh