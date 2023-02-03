Mugger stabs CHT Affairs Minister's APS in Dhaka city

Assistant Personal Secretary (APS) to Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing sustained injuries in an attack by a mugger in the capital's Karwan Bazar on Thursday night.

APS Sadek Hossain Chowdhury has been undergoing treatment at the capital's Square Hospital, according to the ministry's press release signed by Public Relations Officer (CHT division) Rejwan Khan.

The official was returning to his Framgate residence by a private car after completing official work at the residence of the minister on Bailey Road.

Sadek was talking over his mobile phone by keeping the window of his vehicle open in the Karwan Bazar area.

As the vehicle slowed due to a traffic gridlock in SAARC Fountain around 11pm, the snatcher stabbed him with a sharp weapon after being resisted by Sadek, leaving him injured.

He was rushed to the hospital where he has been receiving treatment, the release added.