Mother, son found dead in Jatrabari

Police have recovered the bodies of a mother and her one-and-a-half-year-old son from a house in Mirhazirbagh area of Jatrabari in the capital.

The deceased were identified as Ruma Akhter, 28, wife of Abdul Ohid and her son Md. Rishad.

Police also recovered a hammer and a pillow from the spot, reports Prothom Alo.

Ruma's husband Ohid has been on the run since the incident.

The bodies were recovered from the second floor of house number 192 in Mirhajirbagh around 11pm and were sent to Sir Salimullah Medical College Morgue, said Jatrabari Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Humayun Kabir.

The SI also said that Ohid is believed to have fled after killing his wife and child due to a family issues.

Attempts are being made to arrest him, he added.

