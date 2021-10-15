Mother, 2 children found dead in Chattogram 

Crime

TBS Report 
15 October, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 11:29 am

Representational image/Collected
Representational image/Collected

A woman and her two children were found dead at their residence in Chattogram on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Sumita Khatun, 32, her daughter Jannatul, 7 and son Sun Babu, 2. 

A team of police recovered the bodies from a house at Ismail Colony around 6:30am, said Zahidul Kabir, officer-in-charge of Panchlaish Police Station. 

It is still unclear how they died.

Police detained Sumita's husband for interrogation. 

On Thursday, Police recovered bodies of three members of a family in Chattogram's Mirsharai.

 

 

