Mogbazar road crash: two bus drivers arrested

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested two responsible for the death of a young boy during a race between two buses of Azmeri Paribahan at the capital's Mogbazar area.

The drivers of the buses, Md Monir Hossain and Md Imran, were arrested from Dhaka's Paltan and Munshiganj's Srinagar respectively on Tuesday (25 January).

RAB Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin will brief the press on the arrest Wednesday morning.

A mad race between two buses claimed the life of a teenage boy in Mogbazar on 20 January.

The boy, Rakib, 14, was crushed between the two buses of Azmeri Paribahan. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on duty doctor declared him dead.