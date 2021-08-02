Models Piasha, Mou members of blackmailing gang: DB 

TBS Report
02 August, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 10:15 pm

Models Piasha, Mou members of blackmailing gang: DB 

Models Faria Mahabub Piasha and Mou Akter have been placed on three-day remand each in two separate cases filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ashek Imam granted three days remand against Piasha while Magistrate Shahidul Islam passed the remand order against Mou, after police produced them before the courts. 

Earlier, the Detective Branch of police arrested Piasha and Mou in separate raids in their houses in the capital's Baridhara and Mohammadpur areas on Sunday night, said Mohidul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of DB's cyber and special crime unit.

They were arrested on charges of alleged involvement with a blackmailing gang, he said.

Piasha's name was also mentioned in a complaint filed over the death of college girl Mosarat Jahan Munia in a Gulshan flat over three months ago.

A team of the DB Police, led by joint commissioner Harun-or-Rashid, at first raided a Baridhara apartment and arrested TV presenter, model and entrepreneur Piasha, also former wife of Safat Ahmed, accused in a sensational case filed over the raping of two female private university students at Raintree Hotel at Banani in the capital in 2017.

Police seized foreign liquor, yaba pills and sisha from her apartment.

Munia's family has alleged Piasha's involvement in the college girl's death.

Asked about Paisha's involvement in Munia's death, DB official Harun said that they would interrogate her about that.

Nusrat Jahan, sister of Munia, filed a case against Bashundhara Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir on charges of abetting the suicide of Munia, after police recovered her body from a flat in Gulshan on 26 April.

However, the Bashundhara MD was relieved from the charges in the final report submitted by Gulshan police station officer-in-charge Inspector Abul Hasan on 19 July.

In her complaint, Nursat also mentioned Piasha's name alleging that she took Munia to Sayem's mother to end her relationship with Sayem.

"We have been requesting the police to interrogate Piasha regarding Munia's connection to Sayem but nothing has been done yet," said Munia's brother-in-law Mizanur Rahman on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, model Mou was arrested from her Mohammadpur house during another raid, Harun said, adding liquor and yaba pills were recovered from her flat.

Harun claimed that the two models were members of a blackmailing gang and they used to invite rich people and their children to different parties at night. They used to take objectionable photos of them which were later used for blackmailing.

Meanwhile, a source close to the detective police said that Piasha had an altercation with a person who is the director of a top business group. "He filed a complaint against Piasha with the DB police and then it was decided to conduct a raid at her house," claimed the source.

However, before being arrested, Mou told journalists present during the raid that there was no liquor at her house. "I am being framed," she said.

