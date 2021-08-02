Model Piasha sued in narcotics case

A case has been filed against model Faria Mahabub Piasha under the Narcotics Control Act.

MD Shahidul lslam, sub-inspector at Financial Crime Investigation Team under DMP, filed the case with Gulshan Police Station today.

Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested Piasha from her Baridhara residence on Sunday night along with drugs.

There are allegations that the model used to build good relations with well-off people and used to blackmail them by inviting them to her residence.