Model Piasha sued in narcotics case

Crime

TBS Report
02 August, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 04:26 pm

Model Piasha sued in narcotics case

TBS Report
02 August, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 04:26 pm
Model Piasha sued in narcotics case

A case has been filed against model Faria Mahabub Piasha under the Narcotics Control Act.

MD Shahidul lslam, sub-inspector at Financial Crime Investigation Team under DMP, filed the case with Gulshan Police Station today.

Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested Piasha from her Baridhara residence on Sunday night along with drugs.

There are allegations that the model used to build good relations with well-off people and used to blackmail them by inviting them to her residence. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Model Piyasa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Billion dollars through agro exports

TBS Today: Billion dollars through agro exports

23h | Videos
TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

2d | Videos
The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

2d | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

5
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 