Marine engineer stabbed to death in Dhanmondi 

A marine engineer has been stabbed to death in Dhaka's Dhanmondi area.

The incident occurred near Rabindra Sarobar of Dhanmondi Lake on Saturday night (22 October).

The deceased, Shahadat Hossain Majumder, 51, was a resident of Kalabagan, confirmed Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Dhanmondi Zone) Assistant Commissioner Abdullah Al Masum to the Business Standard on Sunday morning.

He said that the police, on information, recovered the body from near Rabindra Sarobar and sent it to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) morgue for autopsy.

"The body has injury marks sustained from a sharp weapon," the cop added.

