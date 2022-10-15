Man pushed off moving bus, dies in Dhaka

TBS Report
15 October, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 09:36 pm

Photo: Collected
A man has died after being pushed off a moving bus by the driver's assistant following an argument over fare in the capital's Jatrabari area on Saturday (15 October).

The incident took place at about 05:45pm at Shahid Faruque Sarani in the capital's Jatrabari area. The passenger, Abu Sayem Murad, 35, was heading home on a bus, plying on route 8.

"Abu Sayem Murad was an employee of a Buying House in Motijheel and he was locked into an altercation with the driver's assistant Mohon, 22, for overcharging a passenger," the victim's brother Abu Sadad Sahed told the Business Standard.

"The assistant pushed my brother while he was getting off the bus in the Jatrabari area. He died on the spot after a speedy bus, coming from behind, went over the victim's head," he said, citing other passengers of the bus.

Soon after the incident, an angry crowd caught the bus driver Salahuddin (40) and his helper Mohon and handed them over to the police. 

 "We arrested the driver and his assistant. The bus was plying on route 8 (Gabtoli to Jatrabari)," Ashraful Islam, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Jatrabari police station said.

