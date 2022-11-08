Man, associate held for defrauding crores in guise of PM’s protocol officer  

TBS Report 
08 November, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 02:23 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A man and his associate have been arrested for conning people and defrauding crores by pretending to be the protocol officer of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Sri Haridas Chandra Tarnidas alias Tawheed and Md Imran Mehedi Hasan were arrested from the capital's Banani area during a joint drive of National Security Intelligence (NSI) and RAB-3 (Rapid Action Battalion) on Monday (7 November).

Total four mobile phones, fake documents and edited photos of the premier were seized from their possession, said Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of RAB's legal and media wing.

He was speaking at a press conference at RAB Media Centre in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar on Tuesday (8 November).

He said, "The NSI recently came to know that a group of individuals have been defrauding people by using the names of various high-ranking government officials. 

"They pretended to be APSs and protocol officers of ministers to con people."

"These fraudsters even tarnished the reputation of the prime minister and her family members by swindling huge sums of money in the guise of their protocol officers," the RAB commander added.

"Sri Haridas Chandra Tarnidas converted and changed his name to Tawheed back in 2019 for marriage. Imran works as a cashier in a upazila health complex. 

"There are 5-6 more involved in this gang. Efforts are underway to catch the culprits," he said.

