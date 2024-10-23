Home ministry forms task force to probe Sagar-Runi murder

Crime

TBS Report
23 October, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 09:12 pm

Related News

Home ministry forms task force to probe Sagar-Runi murder

The probe panel has been formed following a writ petition in this regard by the High Court, reads a circular issued by the ministry today (23 October)

TBS Report
23 October, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 09:12 pm
Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the night of 11 February 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital. Photo: Collected
Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the night of 11 February 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital. Photo: Collected

The Ministry of Home Affairs has formed a four-member task force to probe the murder of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi.

The probe panel has been formed following a writ petition in this regard by the High Court, reads a circular issued by the ministry today (23 October).

The task force will be headed by the chief of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) as its convener.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The other three members are from Police Headquarters, the Criminal Investigation Department and the Rapid Action Battalion. All of these members hold the ranks of additional deputy inspector general or above.

The task force has been asked to submit a report to the High Court within six months.

Bangladesh / Top News

Sagar-Runi murder / Probe Committee / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

19h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Lack of customer trust major concern for banking sector now': MTB MD Syed Mahbubur Rahman

18h | Panorama
The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

2d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BCL rejects ban decision, demands resignation of government

BCL rejects ban decision, demands resignation of government

1h | Videos
Can the musk be worn due to giving money to voters?

Can the musk be worn due to giving money to voters?

2h | Videos
Very Heavy Rainfall Forecast in Bangladesh's Coastal Areas Due to Cyclone 'Dana'

Very Heavy Rainfall Forecast in Bangladesh's Coastal Areas Due to Cyclone 'Dana'

3h | Videos
Israeli soldiers deployed in Gaza are committing suicide due to mental agony

Israeli soldiers deployed in Gaza are committing suicide due to mental agony

16h | Videos