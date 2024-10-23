Home ministry forms task force to probe Sagar-Runi murder

Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the night of 11 February 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital. Photo: Collected

The Ministry of Home Affairs has formed a four-member task force to probe the murder of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi.

The probe panel has been formed following a writ petition in this regard by the High Court, reads a circular issued by the ministry today (23 October).

The task force will be headed by the chief of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) as its convener.

The other three members are from Police Headquarters, the Criminal Investigation Department and the Rapid Action Battalion. All of these members hold the ranks of additional deputy inspector general or above.

The task force has been asked to submit a report to the High Court within six months.