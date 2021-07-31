Helena sued under Telecommunication Act

Another case has been registered against expelled Awami League leader Helena Jahangir with Pallabi police station under the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission Act for operating an IPTV channel illegally.

Sub-inspector (SI) Idris Ali of RAB-4 filed the case against Helena under sections 35, 55 and 63 of the telecommunication act on Friday at 11.30 pm on charges of illegally operating Joyjatra IPTV without any kind of permission or licensing.

So far three cases -- two with Gulshan police station and one with Pallabi police station -- have been filed against Helena Jahangir.

She was booked under Digital Security Act, Narcotics Control Act, Special Powers Act, Wildlife Conservation Act and Telecommunications Act.

According to RAB Director (legal and media wing) Khandaker Al Moin, she will be sued under five separate acts, including the Narcotics Control Act.

"Helena Jahangir used to extort money with the help of an organised gang. She was engaged in various social organisations to implement her agenda," said the RAB official, adding that she is a member of around 12 clubs.

"Besides building up good relations with people in power, and abusing her relationship with them to implement her agenda, she also used to raise funds for Joyjatra Foundation and used most of the funds raised to promote herself, her name, and reputation," said RAB.

Earlier, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate placed the suspended member of the Awami League's sub-committee on women's affairs on a three-day remand in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.

RAB conducted a drive in her residence on Thursday midnight, seizing a large number of narcotics and gambling materials.

Later, she was shown arrested on charges of spreading falsehood, propaganda, and misinformation using digital platforms.

RAB also raided and sealed off Joyjatra TV, of which Helena Jahangir is the chairman.

Later, she was handed over to Gulshan police after interrogation at RAB Headquarters in Kurmitola.

Helena's name recently surfaced on social media as the president of an organisation called "Bangladesh Awami Chakrijibi League".

Later on 25 July, she was relieved of her membership in Awami League's subcommittee on Women's Affairs for her involvement with the "unauthorised" organisation that had no official connection with the ruling party.

Meher Afroz Chumki, the ruling party's women affairs secretary, issued a press release confirming that Helena was removed from the position as her recent activities spread through social media were not in accordance with the organisation's policy.

Though the newly formed wing said it has been seeking an official affiliation with the ruling party for two to three years, the ruling party leaders say they have no connection with the organisation.

Helena also is a director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries and chairman of Joyjatra TV.