From grocer to a human trafficker

13 October, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 04:24 pm

HSC passed Tutul owned a little grocery shop in Kamandi village under Gangni police station of Meherpur. The young man used to come to Dhaka often with dreams of getting rich one day.

Soon he discovered how he could realise his dreams in a very short time, but in an illegal way. With his greed grasping him, he gradually became involved in a human trafficking ring and started sending people abroad through various agencies as a ring broker.

With time Tutul became more confident and started his own ventures. He opened the offices of three overseas recruitment agencies – Tutul Overseas, Limon Overseas and Loyal Overseas – in the Badda area of ​​the capital.

Through his offices, he took lakhs of taka from many unemployed and educated men and women from different parts of the country who wished to go abroad. Thus, once a grocer, Tutul became a rich businessman

Recently, guardians of some women victims complained to RAB-4 about human trafficking in the Middle East. The RAB then launched a shadow investigation and increased intelligence surveillance.

Following this, on the basis of secret information, a team of RAB-4 raided Tutul's offices on 13 October at 12:10 am and rescued four victims – two men and two women.

They also recovered 10 passports, seven files, four seals, 17 mobile phones, five registers, three mobile SIMs, four bank chequebooks, two computers, three leaflets and Tk10,070 in cash.

The RAB team arrested eight people – the ringleader Saiful Islam alias Tutul, his associates Taiub Ali, Shah Md Jalal Uddin Limon, Maruf Hasan, Jahangir Alam, Laltu Islam, Alamin Hossain and Abdullah Al Mamun.

