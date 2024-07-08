Grenade-like objects found while digging in Gazipur

Crime

TBS Report
08 July, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 03:05 pm

Related News

Grenade-like objects found while digging in Gazipur

They were buried 3-4 feet down the ground in a clay pot 

TBS Report
08 July, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 03:05 pm
Several grenade-like objects are found buried 3-4 feet under the ground in a clay pot in Gazipur&#039;s South Chhayabithi area on Monday, 8 July.Photo Mohammad Asaduzzaman Saad
Several grenade-like objects are found buried 3-4 feet under the ground in a clay pot in Gazipur's South Chhayabithi area on Monday, 8 July.Photo Mohammad Asaduzzaman Saad

Several grenade-like objects were discovered in Gazipur's South Chhayabithi area this morning (8 July) during ground excavation.

"Objects resembling grenades have been found. Nearby residents were evacuated for safety, and the site has been cordoned off," said Gazipur Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge Syed Rafiullah Karim.

"A bomb disposal unit is currently on its way to the scene to examine the objects," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Photo: Mohammad Asaduzzaman Saad
Photo: Mohammad Asaduzzaman Saad

Abul Kashem, the land owner, said, "The workers informed me about the incident around 9:30am. I immediately called 999 and went to the Gazipur Sadar police station to report the incident." 

"The police have already inspected the site. The gate is now locked. Many people are coming, but no one is being allowed to enter," he added. 

Abul Kashem recently began the construction work of a six-storey building on a plot spanning about 3.5 kathas. 

Photo: Mohammad Asaduzzaman Saad
Photo: Mohammad Asaduzzaman Saad

When the workers dug approximately 3-4 feet into the ground this morning, they uncovered a clay pot. 

Upon striking the pot with a shovel, it broke and revealed some grenade-like objects inside of it.

Construction activities were immediately halted, and the property owner, along with nearby residents, was informed. The property owner then notified the police.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Gazipur / Granade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

7h | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

1d | Wheels
Archaea are extremophiles, capable of surviving in extreme conditions (like boiling hot springs). Photo: Anastassiya Bornstein

Third form of life makes energy in 'remarkable' ways, scientists discover

1d | Science

More Videos from TBS

Anti-quota protest: RU students block railway

Anti-quota protest: RU students block railway

38m | Videos
5 Bangladeshis died in a road accident in Dubai

5 Bangladeshis died in a road accident in Dubai

1h | Videos
Leftists' Victory in France: Who Will Form the Government?

Leftists' Victory in France: Who Will Form the Government?

2h | Videos
Bangla Blockade: Massive agitation by students

Bangla Blockade: Massive agitation by students

17h | Videos