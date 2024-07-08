Grenade-like objects found while digging in Gazipur

Several grenade-like objects are found buried 3-4 feet under the ground in a clay pot in Gazipur's South Chhayabithi area on Monday, 8 July.Photo Mohammad Asaduzzaman Saad

Several grenade-like objects were discovered in Gazipur's South Chhayabithi area this morning (8 July) during ground excavation.

"Objects resembling grenades have been found. Nearby residents were evacuated for safety, and the site has been cordoned off," said Gazipur Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge Syed Rafiullah Karim.

"A bomb disposal unit is currently on its way to the scene to examine the objects," he added.

Photo: Mohammad Asaduzzaman Saad

Abul Kashem, the land owner, said, "The workers informed me about the incident around 9:30am. I immediately called 999 and went to the Gazipur Sadar police station to report the incident."

"The police have already inspected the site. The gate is now locked. Many people are coming, but no one is being allowed to enter," he added.

Abul Kashem recently began the construction work of a six-storey building on a plot spanning about 3.5 kathas.

Photo: Mohammad Asaduzzaman Saad

When the workers dug approximately 3-4 feet into the ground this morning, they uncovered a clay pot.

Upon striking the pot with a shovel, it broke and revealed some grenade-like objects inside of it.

Construction activities were immediately halted, and the property owner, along with nearby residents, was informed. The property owner then notified the police.

