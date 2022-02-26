Gopalganj gang-rape suspects are professional criminals: RAB

Crime

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 07:21 pm

Related News

Gopalganj gang-rape suspects are professional criminals: RAB

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 07:21 pm
Gopalganj gang-rape suspects are professional criminals: RAB

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested six youths on Friday night over the gang-rape of a student of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University of Science and Technology (BSMRSTU) in Gopalganj.

All the arrestees – Rakib Mia, Pias Fakir, Prodeep Biswas, Nahid Raihan, Md Helal and Turjo Mohanto – are professional criminals, Khondaker Al Moyeen, RAB's legal and media wing director, said at a press briefing in Dhaka on Saturday.

The RAB official also said the arrestees, who hailed from Gopalganj and adjacent areas, are members of a criminal gang led by Rakib Mia. They all are residents of Goplaganj and adjacent areas.

All but Turjo Mohanto have been involved in various offences, including taking drugs, gambling, stealing, and mugging for the last 10 years and often stalked school and college girls, Khondaker Al Moyeen added.

Multiples cases had already been filed against them with the police station, he also said.  

The RAB official said a group of youths intercepted the victim and her friend on Wednesday when they were walking past the Nabinbagh Helipad area. Soon they got into an altercation. At one stage, the unruly youths beat up her friend and dragged the victim to a nearby building, and raped her.

Following the incident, the BSMRSTU proctor filed a case with Gopalganj Sadar police station under the Women and Children Repression Act accusing unidentified persons.

Students of Gopalganj University blocked the Dhaka-Khulna Highway on Thursday, demanding quick arrest of the culprits involved in the gang-rape of a fellow student.

Moreover, students from other universities across the country expressed their solidarity with the anti-rape demonstration and demanded exemplary punishment of the culprits.

Bangladesh / Top News

Gopalganj gang-rape / RAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Playful Golden Plovers. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Golden Plover: A golden yield of the haor basin

5h | Panorama
A damaged residential building is seen in Ukraine&#039;s capital Kyiv, after Russia launched a massive military operation. Photo: Reuters

Why Putin’s war is the West’s biggest test since World War II

8h | Panorama
A family getting registered at Alok Nibash as they arrive in Dhaka for cancer treatment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alok Nibash: A ray of light for the cancer patients

9h | Panorama
Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

9h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

35m | Videos
Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

50m | Videos
Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

55m | Videos
Corona's mass vaccination going on all over the country

Corona's mass vaccination going on all over the country

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused