Fugitive death-row war criminal held in city

A team of the Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU), a specialized unit of Bangladesh Police, arrested a fugitive death-row convict of war crimes from Dhaka's Shah Ali area on Sunday.

The arrestee is Md Nazrul Islam, 75, son of Nayon Ali Joardar of Noyaltola village in Khulna district.

Mohammad Aslam Khan, superintendent of police (Media and Awareness Wing) of the ATU, disclosed it at a press briefing on Monday.

Tipped off, a special team of ATU conducted a drive at Block-E of Mirpur's Shah Ali area and arrested Nazrul, the officer said.

On July 28, 2022, the International Crimes Tribunal sentenced five people including Nazrul to death for committing crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971.

Nazrul was tried in absentia.