Fugitive death row convict arrested for rape after 19 years

Crime

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 09:39 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a death row convict in a 2003 rape case who was in hiding for 19 years under disguise.

RAB arrested Ali Nabi alias Latu Mia recently, said Commanding Officer of RAB-3 Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed in a press conference at the RAB Media Center in Karwan Bazar on Tuesday (18 October).

On 13 May 2003, some miscreants broke into the house of a widow and her daughter, who was 13 years old at the time, in Nawabpur, Sonagazi Upazila. They gang-raped the mother and held her daughter hostage at gunpoint. After this, the victim's mother filed a case at the Sonagazi Model Police Station as the plaintiff.

In August that year, the investigating officer submitted the charge sheet to the court, accusing four men, Ali Nabi alias Latu Mia, Farooq, Alamgir, and Kashem.

On 14 July 2022, after 19 years, the court ordered the death penalty against Jahangir Alam, Abul Kashem, and Ali Nabi and fined Tk2 lakh each. Farooq was later acquitted.

Following the gang rape incident in 2003, Latu Mia went into hiding and lived under various guises.

After the death sentence was ordered, the fugitive took shelter in a shrine in Dhaka.

Three cases including robbery and rape were filed against the arrestee at Sonagazi Model Police Station.

