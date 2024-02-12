Fugitive convict arrested from Savar after 22 years in case over killing an Ansar member

Crime

UNB
12 February, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 07:15 pm

Related News

Fugitive convict arrested from Savar after 22 years in case over killing an Ansar member

UNB
12 February, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 07:15 pm
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Sunday arrested a fugitive convict from Savar after 22 years in a case filed over killing an Ansar member in Dhaka&#039;s Mohammadpur area in 2002. Photo: UNB
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Sunday arrested a fugitive convict from Savar after 22 years in a case filed over killing an Ansar member in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area in 2002. Photo: UNB

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Sunday arrested a fugitive convict from Savar after 22 years in a case filed over killing an Ansar member in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area in 2002.

The arrestee was identified as Sukkur Ali alias Sohel alias Sohag.

RAB Director (legal and media wing) Commander Khandaker Al Moin disclosed this to the media at a press conference at the RAB media centre at Karwan Bazar in the capital on Monday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Tipped off, a team of RAB-10, conducted a drive in the area and arrested him.

According to RAB, on 12 March 2002, an Ansar member named Fazlul Haq was shot and a policeman was seriously injured in the capital's Mohammadpur area.

Later, when they were taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, doctors declared Ansar member Fazlul Haque dead.

Following the incident, police constable Akman Hossain filed a murder case  at Mohammadpur police station naming three people.

In 2019, the court served capital punishment to three people in the case.

In the same case, the court granted Sukkur Ali life imprisonment and fined him Tk10,000. Since then, he has been absconding.

There are more than 15 cases against the arrestee in different police stations of the country, RAB Director (legal and media wing) Commander Khandaker Al Moin said.

RAB / Ansar / Fugitive

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The X90 seems promising for the Bangladeshi market with its blend of premium features, six seating capabilities and 1500cc engine that translates to both a lower annual income tax and a lower price sticker. Photo: Nafirul Haq

Exploring the Proton X90: Where comfort meets utility

2h | Wheels
While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Darwin at 215: Survival of the fittest in the age of AI

13h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Glamour and glow: The magic of celebrity beauty brands

9h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

India have lost to Aussies in 3 finals in just 7 months

India have lost to Aussies in 3 finals in just 7 months

11m | Videos
Yarn, clothes, pillows and geo bags are made from plastic cotton

Yarn, clothes, pillows and geo bags are made from plastic cotton

1h | Videos
Pak Gen. Election is a repetition of 1970’s Election

Pak Gen. Election is a repetition of 1970’s Election

2h | Videos
To form Government in Pakistan Political parties need to ally

To form Government in Pakistan Political parties need to ally

2h | Videos