Fugitive convict arrested from Savar after 22 years in case over killing an Ansar member

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Sunday arrested a fugitive convict from Savar after 22 years in a case filed over killing an Ansar member in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area in 2002. Photo: UNB

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Sunday arrested a fugitive convict from Savar after 22 years in a case filed over killing an Ansar member in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area in 2002.

The arrestee was identified as Sukkur Ali alias Sohel alias Sohag.

RAB Director (legal and media wing) Commander Khandaker Al Moin disclosed this to the media at a press conference at the RAB media centre at Karwan Bazar in the capital on Monday.

Tipped off, a team of RAB-10, conducted a drive in the area and arrested him.

According to RAB, on 12 March 2002, an Ansar member named Fazlul Haq was shot and a policeman was seriously injured in the capital's Mohammadpur area.

Later, when they were taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, doctors declared Ansar member Fazlul Haque dead.

Following the incident, police constable Akman Hossain filed a murder case at Mohammadpur police station naming three people.

In 2019, the court served capital punishment to three people in the case.

In the same case, the court granted Sukkur Ali life imprisonment and fined him Tk10,000. Since then, he has been absconding.

There are more than 15 cases against the arrestee in different police stations of the country, RAB Director (legal and media wing) Commander Khandaker Al Moin said.