Fugitive businessman sentenced to 1.5 years in prison

Crime

TBS Report
15 February, 2022, 10:15 pm
15 February, 2022, 10:17 pm

Representational Image. Picture: Collected
Representational Image. Picture: Collected

Mohammad Mozaher Hossain, owner of Yasir Enterprise, a trading company in Khatunganj, has been sentenced to one and a half years in prison by the Chattogram Finance Court in three separate cases.

Judge (Joint District Judge) of the Chattogram Finance Court Mujahidur Rahman passed the order on Tuesday and also issued an arrest warrant against Hossain.

According to the Finance Court sources, Hossain owes more than Tk18 crore to three banks in Chattogram – Pubali Bank's Agrabad branch some Tk1.98 crore, Bahaddarhat branch of Asia Bank some Tk10.71 crore, and Kotowali branch of South-East bank more than Tk5 crore.

Earlier in 2009, Yasir Enterprise borrowed large sums of money from various banks to import consumer goods. Later in 2014, Hossain left the country for Canada with his family without paying the banks back.

The two companies of Yasir Group – Yasir Enterprise and Shapla Flour Mills – currently owe around Tk1,200 crore to various banks, the third-largest sum owed in the country by fugitive businessmen at the moment.

