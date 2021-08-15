Four poachers held with deer traps in Sundarbans

Forest rangers have arrested four preachers with deer traps from Shukpara area of Sharankhola range in Sundarbans early Sunday.

They also seized four thousand feet of deer hunting trap, an engine-run boat, two bottles of pesticides and two knifes from the spot.

The arrestees were identified as Julhas, 23, son of Panna Hawlader, Rimon, 19, son of Habib Hawladar, Jewel, 25, son of Jabbar Hawladar and Sohag, 24, son of Shah Alam Hawladar of Barguna.

Besides, forest department officers also arrested a fisherman, Jahangir Bawali, 25, along with two kilograms of shrimps mixed with pesticides.

Mohammad Belayet Hossain, forest officer of East-Sundarbans' Forest Department said that acting on a tip-off forest rangers arrested the poachers.

The arrestees were produced before the court under the Forest Act on Sunday noon, he said.