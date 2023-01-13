Four physicians sued over 'wrong surgery' in Dhaka

Crime

TBS Report
13 January, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2023, 11:00 am

Four physicians sued over 'wrong surgery' in Dhaka

TBS Report
13 January, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2023, 11:00 am
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Four physicians of a Dhaka government hospital have been sued over alleged "negligence and faulty surgery" of a patient who died after a second surgery.

Victim Marufa Begum Meri's son Ahmed Rafi filed the case with a Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Thursday (12 January) against four doctors of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital (SSMCH) over the death of his mother caused allegedly by their botched surgery.

After failing to file the case with Sher-e Bangla Nagar police station the plaintiff appealed before the court and Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ahmed Humayun Kabir recorded his statement.

The court also asked the officer-in-charge of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station to record the complaint as a first information report (FIR).

The four accused are Prof Md Mostafizur Rahman, Dr Nadim Ahmed, Dr Tania and Dr Arafat of the SSMCH.

According to the case documents, Marufa Begum Meri was admitted to the hospital under Prof Md Mostafizur Rahman for removing gallstones on 3 December.

She went through surgery on 18 December. But the doctors somehow created a hole in her gut and hid the matter completely, reads the case statement.

After the surgery the doctors claimed the patient had a hernia which was also attended to during the operation, however the patient's family claimed that the physicians could not show any proper documentation or evidence that indicated hernia.

The case document also read that after the surgery, an infection spread in Marufa's intestine due to the open wound, causing high fever and severe diarrhea.

Later the accused doctors confessed their mistake and took her for a second surgery on 2 January, at their own expense, Marufa's son said.

However, after the second operation, the condition of the victim deteriorated quickly and she succumbed to her death on 4 January, the plaintiff said.

When asked, why the police did not record the case after the victim's family appeared before them, Mahmud Khan, assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Tejgaon zone denied making any comment regarding the matter.

A physician from the SSMCH Surgery department told The Business Standard on the condition of anonymity that the surgery was done with some errors; he termed it a medical accident rather than a faulty surgery.

Bangladesh

Faulty Surgery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Selling pithas in winter is a convenient yet highly rewarding alternative income opportunity for many. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka's street pithawalas are loving this winter

1h | Panorama
Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

1d | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

15h | TBS Stories
After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

14h | TBS Entertainment
Who's earning what in the BPL?

Who's earning what in the BPL?

14h | TBS SPORTS
Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'