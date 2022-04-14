Foreign cigarettes recovered at Ctg airport

Chattogram Customs officials on Thursday (14 April) seized a consignment of foreign cigarettes from Shah Amanat International Airport.

The consignment has been recovered from multiple passengers boarding a Bangladesh Biman flight (BG152) returning from Sharjah, UAE.

The customs have seized 77 mini cartons of Dunhill, 20 mini cartons of Esse and 40 mini cartons of Mond cigarettes, among other products, Deputy Commissioner (Prevention) of Chattogram Customs House Mohammad Salahuddin Rizvi told The Business Standard.

Rizvi informed that some of the obtained goods, besides the cigarettes, were prohibited or conditional as per import policies.

"Other legal proceedings are underway, including confiscation of the goods," he further stated.